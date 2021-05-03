30,700 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. 20,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,240. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.