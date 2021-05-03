$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

BJ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,612. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,226 shares of company stock worth $4,754,451 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

