2,961 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

