$261.12 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $261.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.10 million. NuVasive reported sales of $259.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,711. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

