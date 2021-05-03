245,975 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 245,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,201,000. Amgen comprises about 3.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.14. The company had a trading volume of 112,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

