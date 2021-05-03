20,000 Shares in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $6,697,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $4,521,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the first quarter worth about $156,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

