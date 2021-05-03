$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.71. 1,267,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.97. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $134.75.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

