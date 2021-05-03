18,987 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PMT opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

