1,650 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $6,494,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $137.38. 255,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

