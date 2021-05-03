1,620 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Campion Asset Management LLC

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

