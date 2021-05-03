$160.65 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $160.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $159.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $117.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $665.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $839.85 million, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $854.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

TRUP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. 9,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,943 shares in the company, valued at $46,699,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 31.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

