$145.68 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $145.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $580.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.47 million to $686.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $474.31 million, with estimates ranging from $445.26 million to $500.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock worth $1,025,846. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

