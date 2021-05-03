13,710 Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.