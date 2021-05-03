1,284 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 4.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $222.94 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

