1,257 Shares in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

KRUS opened at $36.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $303.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

