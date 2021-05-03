$108.53 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post sales of $108.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Upwork posted sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $467.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

UPWK traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,411. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.24 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upwork by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

