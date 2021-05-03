10,749 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 661,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,376 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 164,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,621. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

