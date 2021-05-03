100,330 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

