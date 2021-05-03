$1.91 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.66. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $12.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $231.57. 466,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

