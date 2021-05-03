$1.80 EPS Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

DOV stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $149.77. 640,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,158. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

