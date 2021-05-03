$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.59.

Shares of KLAC traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.32. 43,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,507. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average is $280.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

