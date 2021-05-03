$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 13,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after acquiring an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after acquiring an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

