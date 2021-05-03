$1.15 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. Enova International posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $2,294,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENVA traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.90. 11,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,040. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

