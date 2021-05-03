-$0.74 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.91). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,610,000.

Shares of PRAX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.55. 3,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.