$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.77. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

AAN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. 332,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

