-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55).

TCRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $866.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 496,950 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $24,384,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,196,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

