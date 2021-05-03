-$0.45 EPS Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

