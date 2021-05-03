-$0.40 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.43). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $594,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $212,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE opened at $4.94 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

