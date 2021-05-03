$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.39. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of AEO opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

