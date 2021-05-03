-$0.24 EPS Expected for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

SOLY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 1,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $19.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Soliton by 19.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soliton by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

