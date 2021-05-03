$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. 345,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,032. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $847.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

