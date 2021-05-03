$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 8,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $838.87 million, a P/E ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,620. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

