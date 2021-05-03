$0.15 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. DMC Global reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 5,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $854.98 million, a P/E ratio of -138.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

