$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gray Television reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.17. 3,092,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.