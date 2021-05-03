-$0.11 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Resonant posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

RESN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Resonant has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

