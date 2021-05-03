-$0.10 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of TPIC opened at $53.15 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $599,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $156,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TPI Composites by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $95,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

