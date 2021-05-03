-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.64. 1,317,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

