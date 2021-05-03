-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.
Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.
STAY opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.