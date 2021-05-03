-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

STAY opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

