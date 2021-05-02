Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $276,000.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ZION opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

