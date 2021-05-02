ZeroSwap Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $46.91 million and $6.65 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.00867694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

