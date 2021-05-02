Zero Achieves Market Cap of $4.04 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $33,210.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00436879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00167119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00213221 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012725 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003641 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,949,757 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

