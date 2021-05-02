Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $603,112.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $603,112.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,343,438 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

