Zen Protocol Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $277.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

