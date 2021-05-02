Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $487.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.15.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total value of $1,077,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,454.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.13.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

