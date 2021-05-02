Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $705.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

