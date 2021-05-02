Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.