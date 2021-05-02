Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEBO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PEBO stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

