Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

OPBK stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

