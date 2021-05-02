Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

