Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. The firm’s cost cut efforts and capital discipline has yielded positive results and the trend is expected to continue. Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is likely to recover faster. However, Autoliv expects semiconductor shortage to result in decline of vehicle production, which may induce lost revenues for the firm. High debt level of the firm rising raw materials and commodity prices are major headwinds. Trade tariffs also pose a threat to Autoliv’s margins. Also, high level of competition could affect the company’s ability to win new business. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $107.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

